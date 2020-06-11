This is to free-up space in congested hospitals.

To ensure that this is done with little or no hitches, the government has released guidelines for home-based care for discharged patients.

This includes at least 10 days of isolation.

The BBC said this was made known at a press briefing held on Wednesday.

A health ministry official, Rashid Aman said “Due to our rising number of Covid-19 cases, it is increasingly becoming difficult and untenable to isolate all patients in our hospitals for management and care.”

Patients with no underlying health conditions and have suitable space at home will also be discharged.

“For those in informal settlements we would need to put them in institutions in the community that meet the requirements,” Dr Aman added.

Community healthcare workers will play a critical role as they will be charged with the daily assessment of the patients at home.

Kenya has confirmed 3,094 coronavirus cases so far.