This means that Ghana’s number of COVID-19 cases has moved up from 205 to 214.

The GHS said 3 of the cases were recorded in the Ashanti Region, while the remaining 6 were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region.

Further details indicated that one of the patients who contracted the disease in the Greater Accra region, a 37-year-old woman, had no travel history and had not come into contact with another confirmed case.

Also, in the Ashanti Region, one of the three patients had no travel history and had not come into contact with any of the already confirmed cases.

“Among the cases from Greater Accra, one is a 37-year-old woman with no history of travel nor contact with a confirmed case. One is a repeat test of a travellers under quarantine who was initially negative but converted to positive on repeat test. Four ae contacts of confirmed cases with no symptoms and were detected during the enhanced contact tracing and testing."

"Of the three (3) cases from Ashanti region, two (2) are Ghanaians who travelled to Ghana from France within the past 14 days and the third one is a Ghanaian who has no history of travel out of the country nor contact with any confirmed case," the Ghana Health Service added.

Ghana has recorded a total of 214 cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths. All 5 deaths had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection

Most of the cases are reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities. Cases from travellers under mandatory quarantine are 90.