Daniel takes over the leadership from Charles Larbi–Odam, who will retire from Deloitte at the end of our financial year, 31 May 2020. Charles has served Deloitte with distinction for 20 years and has been instrumental in the transformation of the business in Ghana.

Daniel is a Chartered Accountant with over 22 years of experience in accounting, internal and external audit. He also has extensive experience in advisory services and has built a solid reputation in leading complex assignments across several sectors. In his role as the Audit & Assurance leader in Ghana, Daniel has overseen the business strategy and transformation of the line of service within the practice.

Daniel worked in the Deloitte UK office as a Manager responsible for large engagements in the Financial Services sector, specialising in banking, insurance and pension fund companies for three (3) years. In addition to working in the UK, Daniel has worked in South Africa, Mali, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt.

For about four (4) years, Daniel served as the Professional Practice Director (PPD) for the Ghana Office before moving on to become the Lead Audit Partner.

Daniel is a product of the Institute of Professional Studies (IPS) now University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA). He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) and serves as a member of the Professional Standards and Ethics Committee (PSEC) of the Institute. He is also a member of the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), USA. Daniel holds Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance from the University of Leicester, UK and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Computer Systems Auditing from the London Metropolitan University, UK.

Daniel is an affable and a solution-focused individual. He believes there is a solution to every situation that confronts humankind. To him, leadership and empowerment is a means to identify, develop and unleash the potential of people. Daniel will continue as the Audit Leader for Ghana.

Charles Larbi-Odam, outgoing Country Managing Executive described Daniel as an exceptional leader. He said, “I can think of no one better to lead Deloitte Ghana at this time. His 22-year career with Deloitte combined with his strong core values makes him the perfect choice to lead Deloitte Ghana. I admire his calmness, commitment to conducting business with high integrity, quality and level of professional behaviour. I am personally delighted to be handing over the reins to such an outstanding person. I do not doubt Daniel’s leadership in further strengthening Deloitte capabilities in this marketplace by helping clients to address their burning issues, brought about by rapid changes in the business environment."

Reflecting on his appointment, Daniel said, “I feel honoured to assume this important position at a time when our firm is aspiring to be the undisputed professional services leader in Ghana. The appointment is not only the highlight of my career but it also represents my fellow partners’ vote of confidence in me. They share with me the common vision of building a stronger Ghana practice for the future generation. I am passionately committed to placing our clients at the absolute centre of everything we do. Filling the shoes of my great mentor and ‘Uncle’, Charles will be no easy feat. His support and that of my colleagues, has helped me reach this landmark in my career. I thank them and will work to reward their faith in me.”

As the new Leader for Deloitte Ghana, Daniel will take up the responsibilities that focus on enhancing the depth and breadth of the Firm's capabilities in supporting clients in this constantly evolving environment, and also strengthening the Deloitte brand in Ghana.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/aboutto learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. With 175 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, our organization has grown in scale and diversity—approximately 312,000 people in 150 countries and territories, providing these services—yet our shared culture remains the same. Our organization serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies.

About Deloitte Ghana

The Ghanaian firm of Deloitte has a long history in the country, dating back to when it was originally formed by Mr. James Donald Barnes CA Scotland on 1 January 1947, under the name and style of J. D. Barnes & Co. Chartered Accountants. As one of Ghana’s leading professional services firms, Deloitte provides audit & assurance, tax & regulatory, consulting, risk advisory and financial advisory services through approximately 250 professionals across the country.