This is aimed at curbing the challenges that come with operating the system manually,

This was revealed in a statement from the Authority and signed by Mr Francis Asamoah Tuffuor, the Manager of Public Relations, DVLA.

The statement said the new Vehicle Registration System will streamline the registration process, prevent leakages, and eliminate potential duplications.

The System was in a pilot phase for several months in selected vehicle registration centres.

The Authority has also introduced new prefixes for the registration of vehicles in pursuance of Regulation 10, of the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, LI, 2180, the statement disclosed.

The new license plate prefixes are ‘AK’ for Bekwai-Ashanti, ‘AP’ for Mampong-Ashanti, ‘AC’ for Obuasi, and ‘BT’ for Techiman.

Others are ‘BW’ for Wenchi, ‘EN’ for Nkawkaw, ‘ES’ for Somanya, ‘VD’ for Denu and ‘WT’ for Tarkwa.

The statement explained that the introduction of additional prefixes was part and parcel of measures put in place to facilitate registration of vehicles and ease congestion at stations.

Customers were, hence, encouraged to visit the stations in close proximity to them for their preferred prefixes as well as DVLA offices to seek the assistance of DVLA staff and not middlemen.

The Authority further said it had commissioned a rigorous investigation into an issue concerning vehicles with the same registration number that was shared on the social media couple of days ago.

It gave an assurance that the Authority would inform the public as soon as the initial investigations were completed.