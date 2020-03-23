This comes after the airline announced the suspension of flights amid the CODVID-19 outbreak.

It said, "will have temporarily suspended all its passenger operations" by March 25.

But the CEO, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum who spoke to the media said the airline will rather continue to operate flights to 13 of the destinations.

The decision, according to him, is because the airline “received requests from governments and customers to support the repatriation of travellers." It will thus “continue to fly passengers to 13 destinations, down from its usual 159,” he added.

Mr Saeed Al-Maktoum further said, "We continue to watch the situation closely, and as soon as things allow, we will reinstate our services.”

The destinations are Australia, Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and South Africa.