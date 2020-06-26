A statement issued by the Ghanaian Embassy in Kenya said that “the appointment was confirmed at the 929th meeting of the Committee of Ambassadors (COA) of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) held in Brussels on 23rd June, 2020.”

The OACPS’ Endowment and Trust Fund was officially launched at the 9th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the OACPS, in Nairobi, Kenya, in December 2019. The main objective of the fund is to help the OACPS to become financially independent by coming up with ways to raise funds beyond the assessed contributions of Member States.

Meanwhile, Ghana has pledged €100,000 as the country’s contribution to the fund following an appeal launched by the OACPS.

Yofi Grant is a Ghanaian investment banker with over 30 years of experience in banking and finance.

The OACPS is one of the most enduring institutions in the landscape of international economic diplomacy.

“Today, it is the largest trans-national and tri-continental organisation of developing countries on the international scene. Its seventy-nine (79) member countries from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific are bound together by a shared sense of history and a common vision of the future, with all of them, save for Cuba, signatories to the Cotonou Partnership Agreement (CPA), also known as the “ACP-EC Partnership Agreement” which connects them to the European Union,” the statement said.

There are forty-eight (48) countries from Sub-Saharan Africa, sixteen (16) from the Caribbean, and fifteen (15) from the Pacific.