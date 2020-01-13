There has been social media notices indicating that the Ghana Revenue Authority is recruiting.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has denied rumours that it is recruiting.

The GRA has therefore called on the public to disregard such reports.

In a statement released by the GRA, it said that it has become necessary to debunk this rumour because of notices being circulated on social media platforms.

“The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has sighted notices being circulated on social media platforms to the effect that the Customs Division of the GRA is recruiting officer cadets."

“The Authority wishes to emphatically debunk these assertions and as such calls on the general public to ignore these messages,” the GRA said in a statement.

The statement indicated that “The Authority cautions the general public not to deal with anyone claiming to be recruiting on behalf of the GRA."

“Persons who deal with any individual or group of persons purporting to be representing the GRA do so at their own risk.”