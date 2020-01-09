The move, according to the VRA, is because the country has efficient power compared to the other colleagues in the sub-region.

The Chief Executive Officer of VRA, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa announced this at an award ceremony meant to honour him for his hard work and integrity in the energy sector.

He said, “We have the resources to supply power beyond our jurisdiction and dominate the sub-region. We have reasons to believe that we will be dominant because we are efficient compared to our colleagues in the sub-region.

Adding that “We have better indigenous resources required for efficient power generation; we are not that bad. We are a very sophisticated energy sector comparable to the industrialised countries.”