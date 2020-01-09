According to him, this will serve as an attraction for people of African-American descent to invest in the different sectors of the country.

The account which is dubbed the African Sankofa Account will be rolled out in the next three months.

The account will develop measures to reach targeted African retail other than institutional investors in the Caribbean and the Americas.

This is to capitalise on the successes of the year of return, which marked 400 years of slavery. This according to the minister will allow people in the diaspora to think of Ghana as a major destination for investments.

“There is going to be quite a number of meetings between the Ministry, the Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre to discuss so that we will create this instrument, which will enable the funds to flow and how to get the retail impact of this investment account.”

“Our expectation is that we could attract about $3billion, the same level as remittances currently in a period of a year or two,” the Minister added.

According to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the establishment of the Sankofa account is in line with the vision of the Ministry and engagement with the people in the diaspora.

She explained that the Ministry continues to hold investment discussions with people who visited the country on investment opportunities during the year of return.

“But we also recognized that not all of them have the capacity to make huge investments. Some of them are also available to make little contributions and I believe this Account is going to give the opportunity to everybody to make an investment into Ghana and into Africa,” Mrs Oteng-Gyasi.