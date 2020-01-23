Ghana is expected to generate nuclear power by 2030.

The Executive Director for Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG), Ing. Theo Nii Okai has said that Ghana is set to generate nuclear power by 2030.

His comment comes at a time when they are working tirelessly to complete the first phase of the implementation plan by the end of 2020.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the NPG boss said: “we should be able to switch on the nuclear power plant by 2030.”

He made this comment on the sidelines of an interaction with a review mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The review mission is on a three-day working visit to Ghana.

The mission is expected to identify key areas to be improved in Ghana’s document and implementation structure for adopting nuclear power to meet its energy demand needs.

Currently, Ghana’s sources of energy are from hydro and thermal which are considered to be expensive as compared to nuclear.

Also, the initial investment cost for Nuclear energy is relatively expensive compared to thermal and hydro.

This is also expected to assist in planning by consumers of power; both domestic and industrial, as there would be room to plan in terms of budget and reliability.

Ing. Theo Nii Okai said they were confident the NPG will be given the needed support to achieve the set objective.

“The initial cost of nuclear is very high just like hydro; but because the plants can last for a very long time, it means over that period, you will be able to recover and therefore sell the electricity very cheap because, over the lifespan of the plant, you would have recouped your investment,” he said.