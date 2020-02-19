This is coming after the Head of the Civil Service issued a communique saying that the 12% increment which took effect last month was an error.

The Executive Secretary of the Association, Isaac Bampoe Addo, at a press conference said members of CLOGSAG have had enough.

“The Memorandum signed between the government of Ghana being represented by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Ministry of Finance and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) on the other hand, gave a 15 percent premium payable to CLOGSAG members with effect from 1st January 2017.”

“Today, only ten percent interim premium has been paid. Notice should be given to the National Labour Commission and our employer that, on 3rd March 2020, members of CLOGSAG would be embarking on a nationwide strike to demand the full implementation of the 16th August 2016 Memorandum of Understanding between us.”

This is not the first time CLOGSAG is threatening to strike. In September 2019, members of CLOGSAG threatened to embark on a strike over attempts to prevent the implementation of their three-tier pension scheme for its members which was scheduled to take off on January 1, 2020.

CLOGSAG said the Ghana Trades Union Congress and Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was at the time attempting to hinder the implementation process.

The threat was not carried out after the government and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) took some strategic steps to prevent it.