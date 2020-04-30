The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto said this when he met with poultry farmers at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region last Monday.

He said that his ministry is currently liaising with the Ministry of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office, as well as the Ministry of Trade and Industry for the Legislative Instrument (LI) to that effect.

He added that they are also working with the Ministry of Trade and Industry to force those exporting non-traditional products such as soya beans to bring the proceeds back to the country.

The minister said the sustained production of soya beans was essential to the revamp and growth of the Ghanaian poultry industry.

He added that they hope the Trade Ministry will ensure that anyone who wants to export soya beans is first given the power to do so by the Agric Ministry when the LI is in place.

He explained that the government included soya beans in the crops under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) so that the production of the beans would ensure uninterrupted poultry feed supply in the country.

He reminded the poultry farmers of their strategic role in the Rearing for Food and Jobs, indicating that the $350 million spent annually importing poultry was “totally unnecessary and unwarranted”.

Dr Akoto said that the government is determined to make Ghana an exporter of poultry like it was some years back.

Holding a similar meeting with farmers at Techiman in the Bono East Region, Dr Akoto said they could produce more soya than they are now.

Dr Akoto urged the farmers to grab the opportunities that the PFJ presents so they can develop their cultivation of the crop.