This is an increase in the export of cocoa beans recorded in the previous season which stood at 591,000 tonnes.

The term for such exports known as graded and sealed cocoa captures the number of cocoa beans checked for its quality and sealed in bags for export.

Ghana’s cocoa harvest starts in October of every year and it continues until mid-year.

COCOBOD expects that cocoa production in Ghana will reach 850,000 tonnes this season.

The regulator of the sector is hopeful the supply of fertilizer and the introduction of improved seeds will help the country increase its production in the future.