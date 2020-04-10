He explained that this means that syndication will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Ghana recorded its first Coronavirus case in March 2020, there were fears that the syndication may not happen because the pandemic is negatively affecting the global economy.

However, Mr Boahen Aidoo assured stakeholders that they are working and also using modern technology despite the pandemic.

In an interview with TV3, he said that the timing of the cocoa syndication has changed.

He said that “there have been some meetings outside Ghana that because of the COVID-19 pandemic we cannot travel to take part but we are doing conference calls to take part.”

“We are also rescheduling the programme of syndication. The timing may delay but again but it will not mean that we cannot have syndication at all. Definitely, syndication will take place,” he added.

The Chief Executive also said that the Coronavirus pandemic will not seriously impact the production of cocoa in the 2021 crop season because “we are working around the clock to ensure that the services that will go to our cocoa farmers are delivered and we are doing so with all our allied agencies. Nothing is halting our operations and let me also assure our farmers that purchasing of cocoa is also not stopped.”

COCOBOD is targeting one million metric tons for the 2021 season.