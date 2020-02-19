The increase, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), was a result of the mining and quarrying sub-sector, which witnessed a significant increase in inflation.

The figure represents a 3.4 percent increase compared to the 9.9 percent recorded in December last year.

The Ghana Statistical Service said the mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest year-on-year PPI rate of 32.2 percent, followed by the utility sub-sector with 12.6 percent rate.

The Manufacturing sub-sector recorded the least year-on-year PPI rate of 9.6 percent.

For the monthly changes, the mining and quarrying sub-sector recorded the highest inflation rate of 3.4 percent.

The utility sub-sector recorded the lowest inflation rate of -0.1 percent.