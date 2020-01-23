Seychelles ranked 27th in the world, while Botswana which was second in Africa ranked 34th on the global scene.
Ghana since 2018 has scored the same points, 41 out of a possible 100.
Ghana tied with West African counterpart Benin on 10th and 80th in Africa and the world ranking respectively.
A statement from the local chapter of the organisation, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), said Ghana performed better than 37 other Sub-Saharan African countries.
The CPI for 2019 released worldwide on Thursday scores and ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption.
The CPI 2019 draws on 13 surveys and expert assessments to measure public sector corruption giving each country a score from (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
CPI 2019 focuses on political integrity and highlights the relationship between politics, money, and corruption.
Below are the 16 least corrupt countries in Africa
.1. Seychelles
CPI Score: 66
World Rank: 27
2.Botswana
CPI Score: 61
World Rank: 34
3.Cabo Verde
CPI Score: 58
World Rank: 41
4.Rwanda
CPI Score: 53
World Rank: 51
5.Mauritius
CPI Score: 52
World Rank: 56
6.Namibia
CPI Score: 52
World Rank: 56
7.Sao Tome and Principe
CPI Score: 46
World Rank: 64
8.Senegal
CPI Score: 45
World Rank: 66
9.South Africa
CPI Score: 44
World Rank: 70
10.Benin
CPI Score: 41
World Rank: 80
11.Ghana
CPI Score: 41
World Rank: 80
12.Burkina Faso
CPI Score: 40
World Rank: 85
13.Lesotho
CPI Score: 40
World Rank: 85
14.Ethiopia
CPI Score: 37
World Rank: 96
15.Gambia
CPI Score: 37
World Rank: 96
16.Tanzania
CPI Score: 37
World Rank: 96