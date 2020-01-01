The 2020 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme application portal opens today, January 1st, and closes midnight, March 1st, 2020.

Judges will select startups or business idea that have feasibility, scalability, and potential for growth of the product/service, among others.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme is a 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor, and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has opened applications for the 2020 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Programme.

According to the foundation, successful applicants will join the over 9,000 current beneficiaries, from 54 African countries, and receive business training, mentoring, a non-refundable $5,000 of seed capital, and global networking opportunities.

Tony Elumelu, TEF Founder

Within the years, Africa Development Bank, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Republic of Benin, Government of Botswana, Anambra government, and the US Consulate have all supported entrepreneurs through the programme.

Last year, 3,050 applicants were selected out of the 216,000 submitted applications, representing 58% male, 42% female. Some of the parameters used in selecting shortlisted applicants include feasibility, market opportunity, scalability, leadership skill, and viability of the idea.

Who can apply

You must have a business idea or a startup under 3 years of existence in any sector and any country across Africa.

Tony Elumelu Foundation Alumni

What the TEF judges want to see in your application

Applications will be judged based on criteria including feasibility, scalability, and potential for growth of the product/service; market opportunity for the idea/business; financial understanding, leadership potential, and entrepreneurial skills.

What entrepreneurs stand to gain

Business Training

Mentorship

$5,000 non-refundable seed capital

Global Networking Opportunities

Fill the application form HERE on TEFConnect.com.