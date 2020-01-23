Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) raises a public health advisory on a new virus - the novel coronavirus.

NCDC says it s currently coordinating a multisectoral technical group that is assessing and managing the risk of importation to Nigeria

Here's a look at how to protect yourself and reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised a public health advisory on a new virus; the novel coronavirus (nCoV), spreading across the world from Wuhan, China.

Coronaviruses are said to be zoonotic like Ebola virus, meaning they are normally transmitted between animals and people. A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain of the virus that has not been previously identified in humans. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted from person to person, usually after close contact with an infected patient, for example, in a household or health care setting. Several known Coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

The NCDC said it s currently coordinating a multisectoral technical group that is assessing and managing the risk of importation to Nigeria.

“NCDC is in close communication with the World Health Organization (WHO) who is closely monitoring the situation globally. WHO is in direct communication with the Government of China and other affected countries, and has released technical and travel guidance,” it stated in its advisory note on Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, here's how to protect yourself and reduce the risk of spread of coronavirus: