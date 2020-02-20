He added that the KIA is will soon meet the five million passenger target for which it was built.

He said this when he appeared before Parliament to answer questions on the current status of the KIA Terminal 1 in terms of current and future operations.

The question was asked by the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

In October 2018, international airline operations were relocated from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3. The GACL also relocated the domestic airline operations from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2.

The relocation became necessary due to the replacement of the marque tent used a departure lounge, which had become dilapidated.

The GACL, therefore, opted for the relocation from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 to save money and also ensure efficiency in operations and passenger comfort.

The minister also revealed that the GACL has rented out the ground floor of the Terminal 1 to McDan Aviation for $354,480 per year.

He said the facility was to be used as a Logistics Operations Centre for 15 years beginning January 2019 and expected to be renewed every two years.

He added that following the government’s agreement with the United States, McDan had signed a Management Agreement to provide the US Military with logistics and handling services through Terminal 1.

Mr Adda added that the airlines continued to occupy the first floor and use the offices as operational offices to support their ticketing offices at Terminal 3.

“It is envisaged that the GACL would leverage on the Aviation Driven Development policy initiative to enhance fixed based operations at Terminal 1 and other aviation-related projects.”

In a follow-up question, Mr Agbodza, asked if the GACL was a party to the Agreement signed between McDan and the US Military. Mr Adda said the US Military, under the Agreement, undertakes its own procurement and identified a company most suited for its logistics operations.

He added that McDan also offers many aviation-related logistical services not only to the US Military but to other private aircrafts.

Mr Adda further stated that the GACL was making plans to turn the Terminal 2, which is currently underutilised, into an international hub for regional airlines.