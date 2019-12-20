Their appointment is expected to be effective on December 4, 2019.

The Board Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank, Ghana Limited, Dr Emmanuel Oteng Kumah who disclosed the information noted that the company is excited to welcome Kwabena and Sheikh.

“They bring years of knowledge of finance, operations, technology systems and understanding of world-class organizations. We look forward to them bringing their expertise, experience and strategic vision to bear on the activities of the board.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Aning said, “I am thrilled to join the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited. This is a great opportunity for me to contribute and help shape policies that will ultimately impact our communities in a positive manner.

I look forward to working with the Board to build on the solid foundations and impressive achievements recorded so far towards a better and brighter future”.

Adding his voice Mr Jobe said, “I consider it a great honour to be joining the Board of Standard Chartered Ghana Limited. I look forward to contributing my best in strengthening the next phase of our growth.”

About Kwabena Nifa Aning

Mr Kwabena Nifa Aning joins the Board of Standard Chartered Bank as a seasoned finance professional with a background in accounting, business planning, projects and corporate governance.

He has over 25 years of international experience having worked with several world-class organizations including De Beers, Boart Longear, African Minerals and Bunge Loders Croklaan where he currently holds a leadership position as Regional Controller, West Africa.

He has worked on several projects delivering business and accounting solutions whilst working across sectors such as exploration and mining, agri-business and financial services in the UK, where he worked for over 15 years.

He also has extensive experience working in Europe, Asia, North America and many African countries.

Mr Aning is a management consultant and former CEO, KAMONI Consult where he continues to serve as a director. He previously served as a board member of BLY Sierra Leone.

He holds a BA (Hons) Business Studies from University of Westminster, London and is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK.

About Sheikh Jobe

Sheikh Jobe is the Chief Operating Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, with additional oversight of the West Africa Cluster. Prior to this role, he was the Bank's Chief Information Officer responsible for Ghana and West Africa from November 2015 to March 2019.

In this role, he was responsible for providing leadership, strategic direction and support to the Information Technology & Operation teams and maintaining the Bank’s operational and technology infrastructure in Ghana and West Africa.

Sheikh has 25 years of extensive banking experience holding senior-level positions at Global, Regional and Country levels across banking technology and operations, operational risk management, financial crime risk management, compliance, audit and branch banking.

He led the global rollout of the Bank's Advanced Commercial Banking System which is currently being used across the Bank's geographic footprint.

In his current role, he is a member of the Africa and Middle East Operations management team of the Bank.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered in 1994, Sheikh worked with the Audit Office of The Gambia. Sheikh is passionate about people and philanthropy and is the Founder and key sponsor of the 'Mboutou' Trust Fund for Education and Development.