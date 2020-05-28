The Ghana National Gas Company supplies LPG to the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the country.

COPEC earlier called on the Ministry of Energy to solve this anomaly which it said contributed to the increase in the price of LPG in some parts of the country.

COPEC added that the policy zonalization compels OMC to buy Atuabo Gas and sell to consumers despite the price differentials.

The Ghana National Gas Company Limited however denied the claims, describing them as misleading and mischievous.

But the Executive Secretary COPEC, Duncan Amoah, told Accra-based Citi FM that Ghana Gas is not being honest.

“They said that they deliver relatively cheaper gas. Unfortunately, if you speak to the guys who buy from Atuabo, they are paying much more higher than imported gas, and that for every Ghanaian should be a source of worry especially when your local gas processor who should have been the game changer and work harder to drive prices down is rather charging much higher than imported gas that leaves the Ghanaian consumer quite disadvantaged.”

“If Atuabo tells you that the gas they put on the market is cheaper then one would wonder how come it is almost always 20,30,40 pesewas higher than imported gas from Tema.”

On May 21, 2020, COPEC petitioned the Ministry of Energy to address some issues with LPG, LPG supplied by the Ghana National Gas Company, which has contributed to an increase in the price of the product in some parts of the country.

Pricing of Atuabo Gas, pressure and quality must be checked – COPEC

COPEC has called for an independent public testing of random samples of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) from retail outlets supplied by the Ghana National Gas Company from its Atuabo Plant.

They are also calling on the company to declare the ratio of Propane to Butane in the LPG produced from Atuabo.