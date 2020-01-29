The secretary of Blue Skies Mango Collectives, Godfred Alimo, told the Ghana News Agency that it is important for all stakeholders to develop a holistic approach in dealing with the disease just like “the state treated the Black Spot disease” that plagued the cocoa sector some years ago.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Annual General Meeting of the Fair Trade Ghana Network Mr Alimo said “This needs a national approach through mass spraying or an introduction of a bactericide that can take care of the disease. Other than that the mango industry will totally collapse.”

He added that the farmers are now dealing with the BBS in all mango producing areas just after battling the fruit flies that resulted in low yields.

He said the BBS, which is an airborne disease, had within the past four years, continued to spread from farm to farm and “it’s very serious and devastating for mango farmers in the country”.

“For instance, on my farm, I have 100 acres, which produce 200 tonnes of mangoes per annum but because of the disease, I now produce 50 tonnes of mangoes per annum”.

He said the association had already reported the BBS challenge to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture(MoFA) adding that they are waiting for the Government’s intervention to save the situation.