This new 059 block of numbers was allotted by the National Communication Authority (NCA). This is an addition to MTN Ghana’s existing number block with codes: (024), (054) and (055).

The new code will mean that MTN Ghana can reach more customers with its 4G+ and 4G networks.

In a statement, MTN Ghana said the public must take notice of the introduction of the new number block.

This will help customers and people who receive calls from such numbers to know that it is one of the telcos codes.

The statement said that for customers to make calls or send SMS, customers are required to add the relevant prefix to the number being dialed e.g. 059 and the customer’s unique number (0591000000).

For international calls, customers will have to dial the country code, the relevant prefix and customer’s unique number e.g +233 59 1000000.