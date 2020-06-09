However, MTN said it has not yet received “formal notification from the regulator and awaits this to assess the details.”

This is coming after the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, issued a statement, announcing “corrective measures” under the National Telecommunications Policy (NTP) to ensure more market competition, to allow for proper pricing for consumers and facilitate the overall growth of the industry.

According to the minister they will review and approve MTN’s pricing according to the law because it has been declared a significant market power (SMP).

But a statement issued by Scancom Plc said: “MTN Ghana respects the NCA’s purview to regulate the telecommunications sector in Ghana based on legislation and best practices.”

The statement added that MTN will come out publicly after assessing the details when they are formally notified.

“We would like to assure our cherished shareholders and customers that our commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana remains intact and they can count on our continued investment in infrastructure and innovative products and services.”

“MTN Ghana is focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana’s digital economy and drive productivity, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

It assured all that the leading telecommunications company will remain “ethical” and committed to all its regulatory obligations.