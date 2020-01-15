American global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney’ has released its Global Retail Development Index for 2019.

The bi-annual study of the global retailing landscape ranks 30 developing countries based on three criteria: achieving a “Country Risk” score above 35, having a population of at least five million, and enjoying a per capita GDP of more than $3,000.

Ghana emerges as the first country in Africa while Nigeria can be found down the list in the 30th position, the lowest in the index.

Nigeria may be the Giant of Africa,but not when it comes to the global retailing landscape. According to the latest Global Retail Development Index, Nigeria is 30th on the 2019 report.

This is the lowest position on the list, which is three places lower than it was in 2017. Nigeria is the last African country and the last nation on the list.

Ranking

Other African countries make the list

According to the report, “Africa has shown considerable growth and improvement, with seven African countries now ranked in top 30 in the Index.”

Ghana ranks first on the continent and fourth in the world. The country is described as Africa’s new “bright spot” which is “driven by increased foreign & public investment as well as urbanization of the population; department stores/shopping store space is set to grow by 15% per year and many international retailers are taking notice.”

Next, we have Senegal in seventh place.

Morocco follows in 12th position.

Tunisia -25th.

Egypt is in 26th place.

The report states that “Egypt has seen retail sector growth of 25% between 2017-18 on the back of economic and fiscal reforms – and is “open” for business – as many regional and international retailers are aggressively entering the market and transforming the landscape from traditional to modern trade.”

Tanzania - 28th.