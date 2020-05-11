In his ninth address to Ghanaians on measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, Nana Akufo Addo said “All 533 persons were infected by one person,” referring to the infection at the fish factory.

The infection led to Ghana’s positive case count increasing to 4,700 as of May 10, 2020.

In his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo said the number of patients who have recovered has also increased to 484.

22 of the infected people have died with 5 others critically ill.

The President said Ghana has so far conducted 160,501 tests

The country’s latest case count makes it one of the African countries with the most coronavirus cases. However, Nana Addo said that Ghana has beefed up its testing regime to trace more cases.

“The implementation of our strategy of aggressively tracing, testing, and treating is our surest way of rooting out the virus,” Akufo-Addo said.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo also extended the ban on public gatherings until the end of May.

“I have come into your homes to announce that the ban public gatherings as set out in Executive Instrument number 64 has been extended, also to end of the month i.e May 31.”