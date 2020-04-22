The Director of the Public Health of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie to Accra-based Joy FM that this is part of the strict measures put in place at the airports to curb the spread of the virus as domestic flights resume operations later this week.

“We will make sure that we screen the various passengers for signs and symptoms at the terminals which include checking their temperatures. We will ask if the people are coming from affected areas within the country with the use of a health declaration form because we know that internally, some areas have been identified as hot spots.”

Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director for Public Health, Ghana Health Service

“We will trace to see if they have come into contact with any affected persons or non-confirmed cases and theses people will be closely monitored. If a person, however, shows symptoms such as high temperature, coughing and sneezing and we think you will pose a risk to others we will have to restrain you from going on board but this will be done upon dialogue with the Airline operators, airport operators and general information to people in the airport,” he added.

A release from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) also said that face masks are to be worn throughout the flight period. It added that food will not be served during the entire flight period.

All passengers are to come along with their hand sanitizers which will be used before embarking and disembarking the aircraft.

The airlines are also to develop strategies to space out passengers onboard as a way of complying with the social distancing measure.

The statement said that after each trip the airlines will be thoroughly cleaned under the supervision of Port Health Staff.