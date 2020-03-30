By this appointment, she will be the leader in the strategic business growth agenda for the retail business of the bank.

Speaking on the appointment, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Mansa Nettey, said, “I am glad to welcome Yvonne to the Management Team. She is joining at a pivotal time in the Bank’s growth. As a bank, we are making banking easy and simple for our clients. I am confident that she will contribute to the acceleration of our digital agenda that is transforming our Retail Business.”

Meanwhile, Yvonne said, “I am elated and look forward to improving the banking experience for our clients and commit to providing innovative solutions in line with our digital agenda that will make banking simpler and meet the lifestyle needs of our clients.”

Yvonne started her banking career in 2005 as a Management Trainee through the Young Professional Programme with Ecobank.

She joined Standard Chartered in 2011 and has held various senior roles in Retail Banking.

Before she was appointed to her new role, Yvonne was the Country Head, Commercial Banking and most recently, Value Centre General Manager for Retail Distribution, Priority and Digital Banking.

In this role, she developed and implemented strategies to improve balance sheet growth and worked closely with the Regional and Country Digital Banking teams to implement the digital strategy including mobile client acquisition.

She is a graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and holds an MBA in Finance & Information Systems from A.B Freeman School of Business, Tulane University in the United States.