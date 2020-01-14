LinkedIn has released its annual list of the jobs that will be in demand this year.

According to the social media platform for professionals and job seekers, the demand for soft skills and understanding of Artificial intelligence (AI) is in high demand all over the world.

These jobs below are particularly relevant for Nigerians and job seekers from other parts of Africa looking for work abroad.

For the past two years, LinkedIn has been releasing a list of the skills and jobs companies need the most.

Now in its third year, the platform's Emerging Jobs Report has highlighted the skills and fastest-growing jobs around the world.

Here are the 15 most important jobs and skills for 2020, according to LinkedIn:

Artificial intelligence specialist

Skills: Machine learning, deep learning, TensorFlow, Python, natural language processing

LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report (linkedin)

Robotics engineer

Relevant for: Information technology and services, industrial automation, computer software, financial services, automotive

Data scientist

Skills: Machine learning, data science, Python, R, Apache Spark

Full Stack engineer

Skills: React.js, Node.js, JavaScript, AngularJS, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

ALSO READ: Shell, Chevron and Dangote top the list of the best 100 companies to work for in Nigeria for 2019

Site reliability engineer

Skills: Amazon Web Services, Ansible, Kubernetes, Docker products, Terraform

Customer success specialist

Skills: Software as a Service, Salesforce, customer relationship management, account management, customer retention

LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report (linkedin)

Sales development representative

Skills: Salesforce, Software as a Service (SaaS), lead generation, sales

Data engineer

Skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop, Python, Extract/Transform/Load (ETL), Amazon Web Services

Behavioural health technician

Skills: Applied behaviour analysis, Autism spectrum disorders, behavioural health, mental health

Cybersecurity specialist

Skills: Cybersecurity, information security, network security, vulnerability assessment, information assurance

Back end developer

Skills: Node.js, JavaScript, Amazon Web Services, Git, MongoDB

Chief revenue officer

Skills: Strategic partnerships, startups, Software as a Service, go-to-market strategy, executive management

Cloud engineer

Skills: Amazon Web Services, cloud computing, Docker products, Ansible, Jenkins

Javascript developer

Skills: React.js, Node.js, AngularJS, JavaScript, Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

Product Owner

Relevant for: Information technology & services, financial services, computer software, insurance, hospital and healthcare