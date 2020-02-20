The government and petroleum stakeholders believe with the introduction of this new system the diversion and stealing of subsidized fuel will be reduced.

Speaking at the launch of the new system, the Chief Of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare said the government is optimistic it will significantly reduce losses in the petroleum industry and also protect those who really need the subsidies.

“It will interest you to know that the extent of violation in the petroleum industry translated into an estimated revenue loss and diverted subsidies in excess of 50 million cedis in 2013 alone.”

She urged the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), as well as the Bulk Oil Distributors to help the NPA to end the canker.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Minister for Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the government since it took power has worked at digitizing the operations of the NPA to prevent corruption.

“For the government, the best way to reduce these malpractices in the petroleum downstream sector is to digitize all activities to limit the human interactions”

The Chief Executive of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, said his outfit is already undertaking a self-assessment exercise to help reduce or eliminate diversion in the petroleum industry.

The new system uses a special marker to trace quantities of petroleum products at all operational depots in the country prior to distribution to the market.

The NPA said the Petroleum Product Marking Scheme will have a marker that will help to distinguish the various types of petroleum products and expose the dilution of products in the country.