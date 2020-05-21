In a statement, António Guterres, “Most [African countries] have moved rapidly to deepen regional coordination, deploy health workers, and enforce quarantines, lockdowns, and border closures. Most [African countries] have moved rapidly to deepen regional coordination, deploy health workers, and enforce quarantines, lockdowns, and border closure.”

“They are also drawing on the experience of HIV/AIDS and Ebola to debunk rumours and overcome mistrust of government, security forces, and health workers," the statement said.

According to the AFP news agency, António Guterres told RFL radio in an interview that the developed world could learn from Africa's response.

“Most African governments and organisations took in time very brave prevention measures which provide a lesson for some developed nations that did not.”

He, however, indicated that in his statement that it might still be too early for the pandemic in Africa and called on international agencies to strengthen the continent's health systems and food supplies to avoid a financial crisis.

Africa has so far recorded over 95,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with more than 34,000 recoveries and 2,995 deaths.

The number of fatalities has been relatively low compared to about 323,000 deaths worldwide.