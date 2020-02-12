Dr Kwabena Duffuor is also a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The other seven are Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, who was the CEO of uniBank, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis; the Chief Operating Officer of the bank, Elsie Dansoa Kyereh; Executive Head of Corporate Banking, Jeffery Amon; Senior Relationship Manager, Benjamin Ofori; Executive Head of Credit Control and Kwadwo Opoku Okoh; Financial Control Manager.

The court granted them a bail to the tune of GHC60 million with two sureties to be justified.

All nine accused persons have also been asked to deposit their passports with the registry of the court.

They are all facing trial for the alleged embezzlement of GHC5.7 billion which is said to have led to the collapse of UniBank.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to money laundering, commit crime, fraudulent breach of trust and dishonestly appropriating funds of depositors.