In a statement published on the Embassy’s website, it said that they sent the American citizens back to the US on March 25, 2020.

The statement added that the evacuation was done with support from the Ghanaian government.

“On March 25, 2020, with the strong support of the Government of Ghana, the US Embassy in Accra facilitated the return to the United States of 305 American citizens from Ghana to the United States.”

“The Embassy continues to work with US Government agencies in the United States as well as with the government of Ghana to ensure we can render the best assistance to American citizens at this time. If and when additional flights become available, the Embassy will provide instructions to American citizens in Ghana,” the US Embassy’s statement added.

As of Friday (March 27, 2020), Ghana has recorded 136 cases of the coronavirus, three deaths, and one recovery.

Meanwhile, the US has so far recorded about 86,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus.

The Embassy in its statement also issued guidelines to its citizens in Ghana wishing to return home.

“All U.S. citizens who are interested in the possibility of a chartered repatriation flight to the United States must complete the online request form available here, EVEN IF YOU HAVE ALREADY SENT YOUR DETAILS TO US AT ACSACCRA@STATE.GOV. Please note that a separate request form must be completed for each individual traveller.”

Ghana closes all borders

The Ghanaian government closed all its borders from midnight on Sunday (March 22, 2020) to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The border closure according to President Akufo-Addo will last for two weeks and “will not apply to goods, supplies, and cargo”.

“All our borders; by land, sea, and air, will be closed to human traffic for the next two weeks beginning midnight on Sunday,” he said in an address to the Nation on Saturday evening.

The reviewed travel protocols admitted only Ghanaians and foreign nationals with residence permits in Ghana.

But ahead of the closure, this category of travellers will be subject to a mandatory quarantine.

A total of 1,030 people are on mandatory quarantine. By Thursday [March 26, 2020], 78 of them had tested positive for COVID-19.