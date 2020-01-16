Yale President Prof. Peter Salovey says the university is ready to develop greater bi-directional partnerships with African institutions in the area of research and capacity building.

Prof. Salovey meets Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, the CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, and they explored how Yale and TEF can partner in the areas of mutual alignment.

The Yale President is currently in Nigeria to discuss activities aimed at building and strengthening Yale's research, initiatives, and educational partnerships across the continent.

On Thursday, January 16th, 2020, Peter Salovey, Yale University's President, visited Heirs Holdings, where he discussed African entrepreneurship with the officials of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

Business Insider SSA gathered that Prof. Salovey and delegation of Yale faculty and staff members met with Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, the CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, at the Lagos office.

They both explored how Yale and TEF can partner in the areas of mutual alignment.

Prof. Peter Salovey meets Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, the CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation

Prof. Salovey also spoke about his commitment to developing greater bi-directional partnerships with African institutions in the area of research and capacity building.

Strengthening Yale's research and educational partnerships across the continent

The meeting was part of Prof. Salovey's outing with the university's collaborators in events, tours, and other activities aiming at building and strengthening Yale's research and educational partnerships across the continent.

While in Nigeria, Prof. Salovey and his faculty members will deliver on the promise of the Yale Africa Initiative, a long-term university-wide commitment to enhance Yale's ongoing bilateral engagement with African institutions, and to bring African scholarship, research, and education at Yale into sharper focus.

Yale President Peter Salovey visits Nigeria to expand partnerships (Twitter/YaleAfrica) Twitter/YaleAfrica

"In a world that is growing in complexity and becoming more interrelated, successful universities will embrace global networks and exchanges. While in Nigeria, home to the continent's largest economy, I am looking forward to meeting with some truly extraordinary people.

"With this visit, I hope to build on Yale's robust relationships in Nigeria and other nations in Africa to strengthen education, research, and scholarship in the global community,” Professor Salovey said.

Peter Salovey to discuss Yale Happiness Project, attend Yale Women's Leadership Forum

On Friday, he will be discussing the Yale Africa Initiative such as the expansion of the Yale Happiness Project (Health Action for Psychiatric Problems In Nigeria including Epilepsy and Substances), an ongoing Yale partnership with the government of Imo State, and host a Yale Women's Leadership Forum, one of the major programs of the Yale Africa Initiative, on Saturday, January 18.

The forum will feature personal leadership testimonials from a panel of program alumni: Obiageli Ezekwesili (from Nigeria), Ramatoulaye Diallo (Mali), Maria Kiwanuka (Uganda), Remi Sonaiya (Nigeria), and Nana Oye Lithur (Ghana). The discussion will be moderated by Olabosipo Sawyerr-Bassey, a graduate of the Yale School of Management (Class of 2007) from Nigeria, and Stephanie Busari (journalist and editor at CNN International, based in Nigeria).