At a press briefing, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the app is known as PANABIOS (Pan African BioSurveillance Application) and it is “to help us stay compliant with all of these [conditions for resuming certain public gatherings].”

The minister expects the app to ready in 48 hours.

“We are trialling in Ghana and hopefully it will be rolled out on the rest of the continent,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said.

On how the app would work, the minister said a passcode or a USSD code will be generated for people to book for a registered event.

“Event organisers will have to download the application and register the event and venue that the event is taking place.”

She added that it is very important to adhere to the conditions put in place for the resumption of religious gatherings and other events.

“For our collective peace of mind, every event needs to keep an accurate register of everyone who attends those functions so that when need be, you can provide that information to the health authorities and they can help all of us.”

President Akufo-Addo in his tenth address to Ghanaians announced a review of social gathering protocols in a televised address on May 31.

Even though some of the restrictions have been eased, there are conditions that must be adhered to.

For example, churches and mosques have been opened but only 100 congregants should be allowed for each service. Schools are also opened only for final year students.

The cap on participants for private burials has also been raised to 100 persons.