Flutterwave, a payments technology company, finalised a partnership with Worldpay FIS to advance financial transactions between Francophone and Anglophone Africa.

Through this strategic partnership, Flutterwave and Worldpay FIS will enable collection and payout transactions for mobile wallets as well as facilitate cash-pick up transfers to Senegal, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Cameroon.

This announcement comes on the heels of Flutterwave’s recent completion of an impressive $35 million Series B financing round.

A man poses as he displays the Flutterwave homepage on a mobile phone screen in Abuja, Nigeria January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Flutterwave customers in existing markets including Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, etc will reach a broad and diverse group of customers across previously inaccessible markets.

“Creating new avenues to grow Africa’s economy is why we’re in business. This is because our business goes beyond mere facilitating payments. Our business is creating prosperity for Africans by connecting Africa through payments,” said Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Flutterwave Co-founder and CEO.

Olugbenga Agboola, Flutterwave CEO

“We believe that bridging financial services across Africa will tremendously grow the continent’s economy, which is at the heart of our mission.”

Flutterwave’s platform serves B2B business payment needs spur by the decade of growth and reform that has occurred in Africa’s core economies.