Google launches its first Google Developers Space in Lagos.

Google Developers Space will house the Google Launchpad Accelerator programme support developer meetups, and empower people through digital skills training.

Since 2018, the tech giant says it has worked with 47 startups from 17 African countries through the Launchpad Accelerator programme.

Google has launched its first Developers Space on the African continent, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Google Developers Space is a hub for African developers, entrepreneurs, and startups.

The tech giant announced this on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020, and it will house the Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa.

Google Developer Space google in africa

Onajite Emerhor, Head of Operations, Launchpad Accelerator Africa, stated this in a blog on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020.

Emerhor said the Space will house the Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa.

“Starting today, members of the African tech community can use this Space for free. In addition to housing Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa, the Space will support developer meetups, training, experts office hours, Women in tech events, Startup programs (outside of Launchpad), partner events that support the wider entrepreneur and developer ecosystem, as well as Google initiatives for empowering people through digital skills training.”

Since the Launchpad Accelerator Africa programme kicked off in 2018, Google said it has worked with 47 startups from 17 African countries: Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte D’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Google Nigeria Country Director Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor at Google for Nigeria in July 2017

“They have collectively raised millions of dollars in investment, and created hundreds of jobs,” the statement added.

The Google Developers Space is the realisation of Google CEO, Sundar Pichai's commitment provide a hub where African entrepreneurs, developers, mentors, VCs, and investors can connect and collaborate.