RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  BI  >  Tech

How to record Skype calls on your computer

Authors:

Steven John
laptop working from home freelance
laptop working from home freelance
  • You can record Skype calls on your computer, making it easy to go over the minutes of a meeting, review an interviewee's performance, or relive a cherished moment with a loved one.
  • Skype recordings are saved for 30 days, though you can download recordings as MP4 files to save them indefinitely.
  • As soon as you begin recording a Skype call, all participants are notified, but it's still a good idea to preemptively inform people you are going to record for reasons of legality and decorum.

In 2018, Skype added a feature that dramatically improved the platform: call recording.

Recommended articles

Now with the click of a mouse you can record the audio from a call or video call session, preserving an interview for later review, making a meeting shareable with clients, or enshrining that hilarious moment you and your friends shared.

Skype call recording is quick and easy, and all participants are actively informed of the recording and are invited to save the recorded audio or video at the end. It's still a good idea to inform people before you start recording Skype to avoid potential legal issues and interpersonal awkwardness.

Here's how to record Skype calls on a computer.

MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)

1. Start your Skype call as normal on your PC or Mac computer, then click the "+" button at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. Click the circle beside "Start recording."

3. Your Skype session will now be recorded, with all participants immediately informed by a banner at the top of their screen.

How to record Skype calls
How to record Skype calls Skype

4. Click "Stop recording" at the top of the screen to end the recording before the call is over, or simply end the call.

To save the call, go to the chat and click the three dots, then select "More options" and then select "Save to Downloads."

NOW WATCH: Apple just released iOS 13.2 with 60 new emoji and emoji variations. Here's how everyday people submit their own emoji.

See Also:

SEE ALSO: The best all-in-one PCs you can buy

Authors:

Steven John

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

How Nonini is earning 10 times more after moving to US

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

'My sperm donor was not a random person' - Ini Edo

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko rips apart ex-wife, 'Kayamata' vendor, Jaruma

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

KRA granted more power to access Kenyans' bank accounts

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

1 arrested as Chiloba shuts down Nairobi-based radio station

Trending

How to know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

FILE PHOTO: The Whatsapp logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

How to change your default Google account

SCREENSHOT CHANGE DEFAULT GOOGLE 6

How to get free Audible books to download and listen to anytime

Audible

How to add a signature in Gmail to personalize your account

gmail app