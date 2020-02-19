Between 3000 and 13 000 Kenyans lose their lives in road traffic crashes every year, according to WHO.

Kenyan roads are one of the deadliest in the world and every year thousands of Kenyan lose their lives in grissy accidents.

World Health Organisation estimates between 3000 and 13 000 Kenyans lose their lives in road traffic crashes every year with the majority of these people being vulnerable road users – pedestrians, motorcyclists, and cyclists.

@iLabAfrica-Strathmore University and Safewayz Company now want to change that. The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will see them partner to develop a blockchain application to capture, process, manage and host traffic rules violation data.

“We are honored that @iLabAfrica- Strathmore University has given us the opportunity to collaborate and be in the front face of the Safewayz project since it’s well equipped with the resources.” Fred Gatiramu, the co-founder of Safewayz Company said during the signing.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Safewayz Company to help curb road carnage. This partnership will help create applications that will monitor traffic violations in Kenya, assess the gravity and validity of traffic violations data submitted by the public; and to convert these to actionable data’’ Dr. Joseph Sevilla, Director @iLabAfrica.

Studies have shown that over 80% of road accidents are attributable to driver behavior and errors such as speeding, distracted driving, reckless driving and driving under the influence (risky driver behaviour).

“When we did research we found that driver behavior contributes to 8 out of 10 accidents of road accidents in the country. In areas where there are police or speed cameras which means driver behavior is being monitored accidents on that stretch of the road are minimal.” Gatiramu explained.

The Safewayz project is tailored to address driver behavior through a cloud chased database that will be accessible to all road users through capturing, sending reports on traffic violations to incidence Centers and permanent storage of raw data.

This data will be shared with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and any other interested parties.