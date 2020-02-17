TechCabal is hosting entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers at its 6th TC Townhall.

In its 6th edition, TC Townhall is a sector-focused event organized by TechCabal. It aims to answer the key questions that businesses, big corporations, and policymakers have about Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. It will address the implications for businesses, enterprises, and will help policymakers develop a roadmap for supporting these technologies.

Confirmed speakers for TC Townhall: Emerging Tech - AI & Blockchain

Confirmed speakers for the event include Uzoma, Nwagba, COO, GEEP by BOI, Yele, Bademosi, Director, Binance Labs, Timi Ajiboye, CEO, Buycoins Africa; Judith Okonkwo, Founder, Imisi 3D; Basil Udotai Esq, Managing Partner, Technology Advisors LLP and Chimezie Chuta, Founder/ Coordinator, Blockchain Nigeria User Group. More speakers will be announced over the next few days.

Emerging Technologies including Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain are changing how Africans live and do business. For example, African banks and businesses are now leveraging AI-driven chatbots. We are seeing entrepreneurs leveraging AI across different sectors including agriculture and e-commerce.

Across the continent, there’s an increasing number of blockchain use-cases, especially in financial services. Organisations such as Binance Labs and Blockchain Nigeria User Group are investing in and seeking to help the entrepreneurs building them to succeed.

In the past few years, big tech companies including IBM and Google have begun recognizing Africa as the future of emerging tech. However, government regulation is falling far behind the pace of emerging tech innovation.

“We have begun to see a rise of use-cases across industries for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. For blockchain, it is gaining traction in the financial services sector especially for cross border payments. However, what we found is that organizations and policymakers still have many questions about these technologies,” said Victor Ekwealor, Managing Editor at TechCabal, a publication owned by Big Cabal Media focused on African innovation and technology.

“Our objective with this event is to completely demystify AI and Blockchain for businesses and policymakers ” he added.

According to TechCabal, The TC Townhall event series has convened the most influential leaders in a number sectors since the first TC Townhall on Fintech held in partnership with Softcom in November 2018. The other sectors covered include Health Tech, Renewable Energy, Mobility and Education Technology.

To attend, you can follow this link