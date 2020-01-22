The African tech community will get more than $72 million in deals and supports.

These are part of the deals announced at the just concluded UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, United Kingdom.

Tech entrepreneurs in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa are among the biggest gainers from the Summit.

The African tech community will get more than $72 million (£55.8 million ) in deals and supports as announced at the end of the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, United Kingdom.

Business Insider SSA gathered that some of the investment will go into the establishment of tech hubs across Africa, supports fintech startups growth, and improve regulations of fintech companies in Nigeria and Kenya.

On Tuesday, 21 African leaders met in London for the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit, which included African leaders, UK and African businesses, international institutions, and young entrepreneurs.

Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister and African leaders in a group photograph

At the Summit, the British Prime Minister reiterated UK's commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships in Africa.

The Summit was designed to create lasting new partnerships that deliver more investment, jobs, and growth, benefiting people and businesses across Nigeria and the UK at a time the talk of Brexit is at center stage.

Here some of the gains for the African tech community at the end of the summit:

The UK government announced a Digital Access Programme, investing up to £45 million in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa to support inclusive connectivity and digital literacy, build cybersecurity capacity, and establish Tech Hubs to grow the digital economy.

The programme will also include a “Go Global Africa 2020” training project that will empower start-ups with the digital and business skills needed to expand globally.

