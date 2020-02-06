Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said they are putting measures in place to expand access to Internet in Ghana.

However the government through the ministry will be forced to regulate the use of the internet if individuals are do not show responsibility online.

“In certain countries there’s been calls for social media to be shut down because of its abuse but like I indicated in my speech, I don’t think that’s an option. However, we need to promote more responsible use of the internet to secure the privacy of all citizens online – children, the vulnerable – and to ensure that we do not overstep those bounds.”

“If we don’t self-regulate the state will be compelled to set in place the mechanisms to regulate our usage of the internet.”

“However, in crafting cyber security laws, we should also be mindful of individual liberties and freedoms so we strike that fine balance between all these competing needs in protecting the citizens, protecting the security of the state and ensuring that the internet is available for lawful use by all and not restricting its usage while protecting the vulnerable online.”

In 2019, the minister said that Ghana’s cybersecurity policy will be reviewed in order to protect citizens, especially children, from online abuse.

The Minister explained that persons who share sexual images on social media would also be penalised.

She said government will soon come up with a framework to criminalise such content, while urging citizens to also desist from sharing inappropriate content on social media.

“The Ministry is working with the Attorney General, and Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, among others to come up with the framework on child online development and welfare within the shortest possible time,” Mrs.Owusu-Ekuful.