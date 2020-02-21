WhatsApp has released some new features in its latest update.

This new privacy feature allows you to control who can or can not add you to a group.

Check out the rest of the cool updates below.

WhatsApp has some new features in the latest updates rolled out on February 18, 2020.

The three updates include a privacy setting that lets you control who can add you to a group, call waiting support and fingerprint lock.

Here is a breakdown of WhatsApp's latest update:

New privacy setting

Now, this Facebook-owned messaging app lets you control who can add you to a group. This feature allows you to select if everyone, all contacts, or specific contacts can add you to group chats. To enable:

Tap Settings

Go to Account

Select Privacy

Then choose groups to get started.

WhatsApp's latest update (Google Play Store)

Call waiting

With the latest update, you can either choose to accept or ignore an incoming WhatsApp call while you are on another call.

Fingerprint lock

As we previously reported, WhatsApp has introduced this important privacy feature to give your chats an extra layer of protection. To enable it:

Go to Settings

Tap Account

Then Privacy

Next, Fingerprint lock and then enable unlock with fingerprint

Screenshotof Fingerprint lock on WhatsApp

This latest update comes as the popular messaging app crosses 2 billion users worldwide.