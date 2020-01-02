WhatsApp has officially stopped working on Windows Phone.

From February 1st, 2020, it will also stop running on Android versions 2.3.7 and iPhone iOS 8 and older.

Business Insider SSA looks at how you can check if your phone is affected by this update.

WhatsApp has stopped working on rarely-used Windows Phone OS from December 31st, 2019, and unavailable in the Microsoft Store.

The Facebook-owned app confirmed update in a blog post on its website.

“You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019...”

WhatsApp logo

From February 1st, 2020, WhatsApp will also stop running on Android versions 2.3.7 and older versions and iPhone iOS 8 and older.

“Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time. "

iPhone running on iOS 8 and older versions

iPhone 4s

iPhone 5

iPhone5c

iPhone5s

iPod touch 5th generation

iPad 2

iPad Air and iPad mini

Meanwhile, you can update IOS for some devices such as iPhone 5S, the iPad Air, and the iPad mini can update to iOS 11 while some are not supported.

Apple has also dropped support for some of the older versions of iOS.

iPhone 4s, one of the affected gadget by new WhatsApp compatibility update BusinessInsider USA Images

Android phones running on 2.3.7 versions and older

Some of the phones on this list include HTC Sensation, Samsung Galaxy S2, LG Optimus, Huawei Ideos X6, among others.

Here's how to check if your phone is affected:

Go to the menu. Tap System Settings.

Scroll down towards the bottom.

Select About Phone

Select Software Info

The version of your device is shown under Android Version.

Operating systems currently supported by WhatsApp