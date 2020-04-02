The Covid-19 crisis has brought about negative impacts on the global financial markets and anyone keenly following the news over the last few weeks must have noticed the shift in prices of Shares, Oil, Gold and the Forex markets.

This unsettled situation is likely to continue in the coming months, but despite this, all is not lost because global price swings caused by Covid-19 also present unique investment opportunities.

EGM Securities Limited, through FXPesa, Kenya’s first online non-dealing foreign exchange broker to be licensed and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is here to help you take advantage of the opportunities arising from this price shift.

There’s never been a better time to start trading the markets

FXPesa online trading platform allows customers to explore investment opportunities in currencies, commodities, precious metals, indices and shares,from the comfort of their mobile phones, where one can trade with different payment options including; MPESA, Airtel Money, Equitel and bank transfers, making instant deposits and withdrawals using their mobile wallets.

The company also offers client support 24 hours a day, for six day a week, in case one is experiencing challenges with trading.

EGM Securities which is located in Nairobi with a newly opened office in Nakuru assures clients of security on their investment being a duly registered online broker with the CMA, with segregated client accounts.

“As an online investor, it is very important for one to note that these unlicensed online brokers are not held accountable by a local regulator and client funds therefore do not carry the mandatory protections of the Kenyan law. This is a big risk that is not worth indulging in by any serious online investor. As the Capital Markets Authority said in their Cautionary Statement this week, those trading with unlicensed entities “risk losing their investments and may not be protected by the Kenyan law.” – said FXPesa Product manager.

When one chooses to invest with FXPesa, they are trained on online trading from beginner level until they acquire advanced trading skills, by professional trainers at EGM Securities. The training includes; basics of trading, placing trades, how to look at market trends and setting up risk management strategies to protect investments.

FXPesa has been operating in Kenya since 2018 and was awarded Best Online Non-Dealing Foreign Exchange Broker in 2019, having registered a 390% growth in number of active trading clients.