Passenger aircraft with 132 people on board crashes in China

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The plane was a Boeing 737-800

A China Eastern Airlines Corp. aircraft takes off at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Monday, March 21, 2022. Photographer: Jean Chung/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in a mountain in China's southern Guangxi region on Monday, March 21, while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou.

The China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the aircraft lost contact over the city of Wuzhou. It had 123 passengers and nine crew on board. State media said earlier there were 133 people on board.

There was no word on the cause of the crash, a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft. According to Flightradar24. said the crash "caused a mountain fire", citing the provincial emergency management bureau.

"The CAAC has activated the emergency mechanism and sent a working group to the scene," it said in a statement.

The flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight tracking ended at 2:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots.

It had been due to land in Guangzhou, on the east coast, at 3:05 p.m. (0705 GMT). The web site of China Eastern Airlines was later presented in black and white, which airlines do in response to a crash as a sign of respect for the assumed victims.

More to follow...

Cyprian Kimutai

A China Eastern Airlines Corp. aircraft takes off at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on Monday, March 21, 2022. Photographer: Jean Chung/Bloomberg via Getty Images