Martha Karua officially backs Raila for President

OKA is now dead and buried

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua on Wednesday, March 23 during a joint press statement at Serena Hotel, Nairobi. Image: ENOS TECHE/The Star Newspaper
ODM leader Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua on Wednesday, March 23 during a joint press statement at Serena Hotel, Nairobi. Image: ENOS TECHE/The Star Newspaper

National Rainbow Coalition (NARC Kenya) leader Martha Karua has officially endorsed Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga for Presidency.

On Wednesday, March 23, Karua joined the Azimio camp after intense consultation with the former Prime Minister at Serena Hotel.

"I'm here to confirm that from now onwards, NARC Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga for the presidency," she said.

She added; "I have chosen to be with Raila without struggle. We've been in the trenches together and from today we shall be going out to popularise the Azimio la Umoja coalition and his 10 point agenda."

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua in Serena Hotel on Wednesday, March 23
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua in Serena Hotel on Wednesday, March 23 Pulse Live Kenya

Karua’s party was not at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 12 when her colleagues in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) formally joined Azimio, leading to speculation that she could be joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

However, In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, she denied the allegations. She said Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and UDP boss Cyrus Jirongo penned a deal to back Odinga’s candidacy independently, thereby disbanding OKA.

“OKA was a coalition of the willing. We came together so that we may negotiate with other coalitions together,” Karua noted.

(FILE) Moses Kuria (in pink) with party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Narc Kenya (Martha Karua), KANU Executive Director George Wainaina representing Senator Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party)
(FILE) Moses Kuria (in pink) with party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Narc Kenya (Martha Karua), KANU Executive Director George Wainaina representing Senator Gideon Moi and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) Pulse Live Kenya

“The moment colleagues went ahead and signed as individuals, the purpose of the coalition was spent, therefore it ceased to exist,” said the former Gichugu legislator.

There is speculation that in order to woo the Mount Kenya vote, Karua will be announced as Odinga's running mate ahead of the 2022 August 9, General Elections.

