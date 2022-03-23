Martha Karua officially backs Raila for President

On Wednesday, March 23, Karua joined the Azimio camp after intense consultation with the former Prime Minister at Serena Hotel.

"I'm here to confirm that from now onwards, NARC Kenya and I are supporting the Azimio La Umoja flagbearer Raila Odinga for the presidency," she said.

She added; "I have chosen to be with Raila without struggle. We've been in the trenches together and from today we shall be going out to popularise the Azimio la Umoja coalition and his 10 point agenda."

The end of One Kenya Alliance

Karua’s party was not at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 12 when her colleagues in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) formally joined Azimio, leading to speculation that she could be joining Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

However, In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, she denied the allegations. She said Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi and UDP boss Cyrus Jirongo penned a deal to back Odinga’s candidacy independently, thereby disbanding OKA.

“OKA was a coalition of the willing. We came together so that we may negotiate with other coalitions together,” Karua noted.

“The moment colleagues went ahead and signed as individuals, the purpose of the coalition was spent, therefore it ceased to exist,” said the former Gichugu legislator.