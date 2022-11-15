RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  breaking_news

Several feared stuck after 7 storey building collapsed in Kasarani [Photos]

Amos Robi

The building had construction workers on site when it collapsed

Karasani building under construction collapses
Several people are feared to be stuck after a seven storey buidling collapsaed in Kasarani According to witnesses, the building came down at around 2:00pm

The building has been condoned off as rescue efforts begin.

Kasarani member of parliament Ronald Karauri has arrived in the scene to look at the situation.

Building collapses in Kasarani
More to follow ...

