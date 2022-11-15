Karasani building under construction collapses Pulse Live Kenya
Several feared stuck after 7 storey building collapsed in Kasarani [Photos]
The building had construction workers on site when it collapsed
Several people are feared to be stuck after a seven storey buidling collapsaed in Kasarani According to witnesses, the building came down at around 2:00pm
The building has been condoned off as rescue efforts begin.
Kasarani member of parliament Ronald Karauri has arrived in the scene to look at the situation.
Building collapses in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya
More to follow ...
