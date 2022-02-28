RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
A young African working hard to earn his pay
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average monthly salaries, according to Salary Explorer.
  • These average salaries were calculated using feedbacks provided by some respondents, and as such can only serve as indicators.
  • Is your country among the top ten countries where workers can earn the highest average monthly salaries? Keep reading to find out.

It's another month end and many people across Africa are looking forward to receiving their salaries. Congratulations! You've worked hard and earned your pay, or so we believe. Well, we figured this is perhaps the perfect time to do a little comparison of the average salary across the continent, with focus on the top 10 countries with the highest average salaries.

To do this, we are using stats made available by Salary Explorer, a notable salary comparison and career resources website.

Before we proceed, it's important to note that average salaries are calculated using feedback provided by respondents. In other words, researchers add salary samples gotten from the field from respondents together, then divide by the number of respondents. At the end, "the average salary is a good indicator in general but it does not tell the whole story," Salary Explorer explained.

Now, keep reading to see whether your country made it to the top ten of African countries with the highest average monthly salaries.

  1. Morocco: According to Salary Explorer, the monthly salary in Morocco is DH19,400. When converted to the dollar, this gave us $2,031
  2. South Africa: The second African country where workers earn the highest average monthly salary is South Africa. If you work here, your average salary per month would range from ZAR31,100. And when converted to the dollar, that would be $2,026
  3. Tunisia: This North African country has the third highest average salary on the continent. Every month, workers take home an average salary of TND 3,910 which converts to $1,348.
  4. Kenya: Most people working in Kenya earn average monthly income of Sh147,000 which converts to 1,291.
  5. Algeria: Algerians earn an average monthly salary of DZD180,000 which converts to $1,273.
  6. Namibia: In Nigeria, most workers earn an average salary of ND17,400 which converts to $1,168.
  7. Botswana: People working in Botswana earn an average salary of BWP11,700. That converted to approximately $1000 per month as at the time of filing this report.
  8. Nigeria: The average salary in Africa's most populous and largest economy (by GDP) is N339,000 per month. When converted to the dollar, this would be $814.
  9. Ghana: People working in Ghana earn an average salary of GHS5,070 which converted to $747.99 as at the time of filing this report.
  10. Uganda: In Uganda, the average salary is UGX 2,620, 000 which would convert to $738 per month.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

African billionaire Aliko Dangote is now richer than popular Russian businessman and owner of Chelsea FC Roman Abramovich

