Kenya's total Covid-19 case load stands at 35,205 after 102 more people were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The new cases were detected after testing 2,668 samples over the last 24 hours.

Of the 102, 3 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. By gender, there were 51 positive cases for both male and female genders. The youngest being a one-year-old while the eldest is an 86-year-old.

Health CAS Rashid Aman during a past Covid-19 press briefing. The Ministry of Health has advised persons living with Sickle Cell Anemia to stock up on their medication

Deaths and Recoveries

CAS Aman confirmed that 80 more patients had recovered from the disease; 30 from the home-based care programme and 50 from hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 21,310.

2 more Kenyans succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya's total death toll to 599.